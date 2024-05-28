Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: US, Malaysians Recon SME Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, work alongside Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during an amphibious reconnaissance subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30 to June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)