U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, work alongside Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during an amphibious reconnaissance subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30 to June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|06.01.2024
|06.03.2024 03:58
|B-Roll
|925924
|240601-M-PO838-2001
|DOD_110351569
|00:03:36
|SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|5
|5
This work, Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: US, Malaysians Recon SME Exchange, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
