B-ROLL: US, Senegal conduct combat lifesaver exercise

Members of the Armed Forces of Senegal [Forces armées du Sénégal] demonstrate how to assess a casualty as part of a combat lifesaver exchange during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Dodji, Senegal, May 29, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ricky Gavilan)



Shot List

1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT & PAN: Senegalese soldiers transporting a casualty

2. (11:42) WIDE SHOT: Senegalese soldiers attend CLS class with U.S. Marine Forces Reserve

3. (18:34) TIGHT SHOT ZOOM: Senegalese soldier demonstrates how to assess a casualty.

4. (26:47) CLOSE UP: Senegalese soldier and U.S. Army Sgt explain CLS procedure

5. (32:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Senegalese soldiers practice techniques to transport casualties.

6. (38:40) MEDIUM SHOT: Senegal Soldier reviews medic supplies with U.S. Army Soldiers

7. (43:23) TIGHT SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier yelling in pain as Senegalese soldier renders aid to casualty.

8. (46:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Senegalese soldier renders aid to U.S. Army Soldier during CLS exercise

9. (51:54) CLOSE UP: Senegalese soldier renders aid to U.S. Army Soldier

10. (56:01) MEDIUM SHOT: Senegalese demonstrates to U.S. Army Soldier how to assess a casualty during CLS exercise

11. (01:02:07) WIDE SHOT: Senegalese soldiers demonstrate CLS exercise on U.S. Marine Forces Reserve

12. (01:08:40) WIDE SHOT: Senegalese soldiers demonstrate CLS exercise on U.S. Marine Forces Reserve

13. (01:14:50) CLOSE UP: Senegalese soldiers applies tourniquet on U.S. Marine Forces Reserve

14. (01:19:10) WIDE SHOT: Senegalese soldier assess pulse of U.S. Marine Forces Reserve