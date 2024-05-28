video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, the integrated Navy, and Marine Corps amphibious force, is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating, and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.