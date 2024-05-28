Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, the integrated Navy, and Marine Corps amphibious force, is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating, and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 03:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925921
|VIRIN:
|240423-M-EJ296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110351513
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
