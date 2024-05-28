Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    BAHRAIN

    04.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, the integrated Navy, and Marine Corps amphibious force, is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating, and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 03:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925921
    VIRIN: 240423-M-EJ296-1001
    Filename: DOD_110351513
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: BH

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    TF 51/5

