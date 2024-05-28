Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Samurai Fitness Center hosts Murph Challenge

    JAPAN

    05.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Samurai Fitness Center hosted a Murph Challenge on Yokota Air Base for Memorial Day, May 27, 2024. The Murph Challenge is an annual workout tradition that honors Lt. Michael Murphy, who lost his life while serving the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 02:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925914
    VIRIN: 240527-F-MQ455-9042
    Filename: DOD_110351389
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Samurai Fitness Center hosts Murph Challenge, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Air Base
    Memorial Day
    Murph Challenge

