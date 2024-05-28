Samurai Fitness Center hosts Murph Challenge

The Samurai Fitness Center hosted a Murph Challenge on Yokota Air Base for Memorial Day, May 27, 2024. The Murph Challenge is an annual workout tradition that honors Lt. Michael Murphy, who lost his life while serving the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 02:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925914
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-MQ455-9042
|Filename:
|DOD_110351389
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
