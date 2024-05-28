Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 24: Opening Ceremony

    SEOUL, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Opening Ceremony footage captured at the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting shared international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 03:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925909
    VIRIN: 240603-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_110351277
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: SEOUL, 11, KR

    #PacificAmphibiousLeadersSymposium
    #PALS24
    #PALSSeoul
    #태평양 상륙군 지휘관 심포지엄
    #PacificMarines
    #대한민국해병대

