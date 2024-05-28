B-roll video footage includes exterior shots of an aviation safety brief, Soldiers engaging in loading and unloading procedures, and exterior and interior views of UH-60 Blackhawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters. Showing soldiers walking to and from the landing zone on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2, 2024. The Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event focused on medical excellence. Trainees receive professional classroom instruction and practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood transfusions, care for military working dogs and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 23:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925908
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-YF238-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110351267
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JEMX 2024: Landing zone load training B-roll, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
