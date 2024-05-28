Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024: Landing zone load training B-roll

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    B-roll video footage includes exterior shots of an aviation safety brief, Soldiers engaging in loading and unloading procedures, and exterior and interior views of UH-60 Blackhawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters. Showing soldiers walking to and from the landing zone on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2, 2024. The Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event focused on medical excellence. Trainees receive professional classroom instruction and practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood transfusions, care for military working dogs and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 23:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925908
    VIRIN: 240602-A-YF238-1002
    Filename: DOD_110351267
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Hometown: BELL, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, JEMX 2024: Landing zone load training B-roll, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-60
    UH-72
    Combatmedic
    63rdreadinessdivision
    JEMX24
    JEMX 2024

