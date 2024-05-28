JEMX 2024: Landing zone load training B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video footage includes exterior shots of an aviation safety brief, Soldiers engaging in loading and unloading procedures, and exterior and interior views of UH-60 Blackhawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters. Showing soldiers walking to and from the landing zone on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2, 2024. The Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event focused on medical excellence. Trainees receive professional classroom instruction and practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood transfusions, care for military working dogs and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)