B-roll video footage includes an exterior shot of Soldiers entering the building. Interior footage of Soldiers shown at desks during processing, signing paperwork, and receiving gear at the mission simulation training complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)
|06.02.2024
|06.02.2024 23:49
|B-Roll
|925907
|240602-A-YF238-1001
|DOD_110351265
|00:01:00
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|BELL, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, JEMX 2024: In-processing B-roll, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. and NATO military medical units undergo classroom and field training as part of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise JMEX
