JEMX 2024: Day Zero Interviews

Interview footage of Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath and Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 at the Medical Simulation Training Center. JEMX is a joint combined medical exercise that establishes combat readiness for U.S. service branches and allied partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)
in order of appearance:
Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath
Commander, Medical Readiness Battalion
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis
Command Sergeant Major, Medical Readiness Battalion
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 23:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925906
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110351251
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
U.S. and NATO military medical units undergo classroom and field training as part of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise JMEX
