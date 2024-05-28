Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024: Day Zero Interviews

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Interview footage of Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath and Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 at the Medical Simulation Training Center. JEMX is a joint combined medical exercise that establishes combat readiness for U.S. service branches and allied partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)

    in order of appearance:

    Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath
    Commander, Medical Readiness Battalion
    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis
    Command Sergeant Major, Medical Readiness Battalion
    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 23:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925906
    VIRIN: 240602-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_110351251
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEMX 2024: Day Zero Interviews, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and NATO military medical units undergo classroom and field training as part of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise JMEX

    CRDAMC
    68w
    222nd BOD
    combatmedic
    FortCavazos
    JEMX2024

