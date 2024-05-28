JEMX 2024: Day Zero Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925906" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview footage of Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath and Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 at the Medical Simulation Training Center. JEMX is a joint combined medical exercise that establishes combat readiness for U.S. service branches and allied partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)



in order of appearance:



Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath

Commander, Medical Readiness Battalion

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center



Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis

Command Sergeant Major, Medical Readiness Battalion

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center