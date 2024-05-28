Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LCT Scouts Conduct Night Patrols with PMC 63rd Force Recon

    TADAO, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 63rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, participate in patrolling training events at the 63rd FRC headquarters in Tadao, Philippines, May 20-25, 2024. 63rd FRC hosted the 3rd LCT scout platoon for a five-day subject matter expert exchange, with both units working together to improve tactical medical care, jungle survival, and patrolling. The event was part of the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: It Moves performed by ClickAudio/stock.adobe.com, and Future Depression performed by ClickAudio/stock.adobe.com.

