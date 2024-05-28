Yongsan-Casey holds Garrison Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, outgoing Yongsan-Casey Garrison Commander, passes the colors to Col. Edward Cho, incoming Yongsan-Casey Garrison Commander, in a change of command ceremony in Tribute Park on Camp Casey, May 29, 2024. Many speakers and guests were in attendance from afar, including Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who most recently served as the Commanding General of the 82d Airborne Division, and Brenda Lee McCullough, the Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific. (U.S. Army video Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)