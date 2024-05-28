Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yongsan-Casey holds Garrison Change of Command Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Brown, Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Johnson and Sgt. Nicholas Riccio

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, outgoing Yongsan-Casey Garrison Commander, passes the colors to Col. Edward Cho, incoming Yongsan-Casey Garrison Commander, in a change of command ceremony in Tribute Park on Camp Casey, May 29, 2024. Many speakers and guests were in attendance from afar, including Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who most recently served as the Commanding General of the 82d Airborne Division, and Brenda Lee McCullough, the Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific. (U.S. Army video Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Location: KR

