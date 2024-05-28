U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, outgoing Yongsan-Casey Garrison Commander, passes the colors to Col. Edward Cho, incoming Yongsan-Casey Garrison Commander, in a change of command ceremony in Tribute Park on Camp Casey, May 29, 2024. Many speakers and guests were in attendance from afar, including Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who most recently served as the Commanding General of the 82d Airborne Division, and Brenda Lee McCullough, the Director of Installation Management Command-Pacific. (U.S. Army video Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 20:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925897
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-OW819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110351082
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yongsan-Casey holds Garrison Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT James Brown, SFC Anthony Johnson and SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS
Change of Command Ceremony
