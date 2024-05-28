Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Todd Miller, the outgoing commander of the 207th Aviation Troop Command, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Brendon Holbrook, the incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2024. During his tenure, Miller was instrumental in providing command aviation support in Afghanistan to the United States Forces-Iraq. (Alaska Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925895
|VIRIN:
|240602-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110351047
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 207th Aviation Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony (B-Roll), by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
