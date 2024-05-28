Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th Aviation Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony (B-Roll)

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Todd Miller, the outgoing commander of the 207th Aviation Troop Command, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Brendon Holbrook, the incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2024. During his tenure, Miller was instrumental in providing command aviation support in Afghanistan to the United States Forces-Iraq. (Alaska Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925895
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_110351047
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Aviation Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony (B-Roll), by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    207th Aviation
    JBER
    AKARNG
    Bryant Army Airfield

