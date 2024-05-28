Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Molding Multi-Capable: 944th Fighter Wing Members Complete Inaugural Training Academy

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    The 944th Fighter Wing celebrated the inaugural graduation of the Multi-Capable Airmen Academy at Luke Air Force Base, June 2, 2024, marking a new era in versatile and adaptive training. This groundbreaking program, led by the 944th Mission Support Group, equips Airmen from various career fields with essential skills to handle diverse operational scenarios. This range of skills focused on 9 critical functions, ranging from repairs on a runway to defending an airfield. The 12 graduates, nicknamed the "Dirty Dozen," completed this training over 6 drill periods from January to June, splitting their time between their respective career fields and the course curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

