Molding Multi-Capable: 944th Fighter Wing Members Complete Inaugural Training Academy

The 944th Fighter Wing celebrated the inaugural graduation of the Multi-Capable Airmen Academy at Luke Air Force Base, June 2, 2024, marking a new era in versatile and adaptive training. This groundbreaking program, led by the 944th Mission Support Group, equips Airmen from various career fields with essential skills to handle diverse operational scenarios. This range of skills focused on 9 critical functions, ranging from repairs on a runway to defending an airfield. The 12 graduates, nicknamed the "Dirty Dozen," completed this training over 6 drill periods from January to June, splitting their time between their respective career fields and the course curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
06.02.2024
|06.02.2024 18:23
|Package
|925894
|240602-F-XK427-2771
|944
|DOD_110351037
|00:01:44
LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|1
|1
