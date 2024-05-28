Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 24-08 Command Team Greetings

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Col. Matthew Elder, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Johnson, the Senior Enlisted Leader, both of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Wisconsin National Guard send greetings from the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Our Soldiers are ramping up for some great training in the next few weeks. Keep an eye out for updates as we get closer to our time in “the box.”

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 19:00
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US

    JRTC
    #nationalguard
    #RedArrow
    #wisconsinnationalguard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere

