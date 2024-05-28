Col. Matthew Elder, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Johnson, the Senior Enlisted Leader, both of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Wisconsin National Guard send greetings from the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Our Soldiers are ramping up for some great training in the next few weeks. Keep an eye out for updates as we get closer to our time in “the box.”
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 19:00
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|925892
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-OK054-3990
|Filename:
|DOD_110351032
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JRTC 24-08 Command Team Greetings, by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
