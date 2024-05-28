Sky Soldiers Conduct Change of Command Ceremony On Omaha Beach, Normandy, France

Havoc Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, conducts a change of command ceremony on Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 2, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Kevin Barron assumes command of Havoc Company from Capt. Justice Spear. This transition comes days before D Day 80.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)
