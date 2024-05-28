Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers Conduct Change of Command Ceremony On Omaha Beach, Normandy, France

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Havoc Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, conducts a change of command ceremony on Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, June 2, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Kevin Barron assumes command of Havoc Company from Capt. Justice Spear. This transition comes days before D Day 80.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925891
    VIRIN: 240602-A-GT094-6370
    Filename: DOD_110350985
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Department of Defense

    United States Army

    Normandy
    Change of Command
    Omaha Beach
    DDAY
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    D Day 80

