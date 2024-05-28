49th Theater Gateway Deployment Ceremony, Sgt. Almenzor A-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Gabriel Almenzor, a Soldier assigned to the 49th Theater Gateway.



Description: Nine Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 49th Theater Gateway are honored during a deployment ceremony at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 1, 2024. These Soldiers will deploy to Kuwait for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The 49th TG will be tasked with conducting personnel accountability for servicemembers traveling within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



(Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)