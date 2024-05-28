Maryland Fallen Warrior Memorial 2024

Members of the Maryland National Guard honored fallen guardsmen at the Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony and wreath laying at Camp Fretterd in Reisterstown, Md. The ceremony recognizes the Maryland National Guard soldiers and airmen who gave their lives in support of the Global War on Terror.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 13:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925883
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-CN170-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_110350610
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
