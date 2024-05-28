Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Fallen Warrior Memorial 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julian Kemper 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Maryland National Guard honored fallen guardsmen at the Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony and wreath laying at Camp Fretterd in Reisterstown, Md. The ceremony recognizes the Maryland National Guard soldiers and airmen who gave their lives in support of the Global War on Terror.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925883
    VIRIN: 240601-F-CN170-1101
    Filename: DOD_110350610
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Fallen Warrior Memorial 2024, by SSgt Julian Kemper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT