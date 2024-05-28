Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carentan Air Assault Demonstration B-roll

    FRANCE

    06.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) showcases their operational capabilities as the world’s only air assault division during a demonstration in Carentan, France on Sunday, June 2. The demonstration was executed by Soldiers from the division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team (Rakkasans) deployed to Eastern Europe. It was June 6, 1944, when our division came onto the world stage parachuting into Normandy clearing the way for the invasion of Western Europe and marking the beginning of the Allies assault on Nazi Germany. Now, 80 years later, the 101st has transformed into an air assault division and still helping to secure the peace in Europe. The air assault demonstration is meant to highlight the division’s ability to deliver one brigade combat team up to 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness at the place and time of the combatant commander’s choosing. The demonstration was observed by thousands of spectators throughout the world who have converged on Normandy, France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the invasion of Europe on D-Day.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925874
    VIRIN: 240602-A-MJ406-2502
    Filename: DOD_110350268
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: FR

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    101st Airborne Division
    Air Assault
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    DDay
    DDay80

