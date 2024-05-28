Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., Australia rehearses delivering long range precision fires from concealed positions

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, conduct a live-fire stalk and unknown distance range alongside Australian Army Soldiers with Support Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 1st Brigade, 1st Division, in preparation for Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 22-24, 2024. Marines and Sailors worked alongside their Australian Army counterparts to deliver long-range precision fires on selected targets from concealed positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

