U.S. Marines and Sailors with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, conduct a live-fire stalk and unknown distance range alongside Australian Army Soldiers with Support Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 1st Brigade, 1st Division, in preparation for Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 22-24, 2024. Marines and Sailors worked alongside their Australian Army counterparts to deliver long-range precision fires on selected targets from concealed positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925870
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110350221
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., Australia rehearses delivering long range precision fires from concealed positions, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT