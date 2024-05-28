B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., Australia rehearses delivering long range precision fires from concealed positions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, conduct a live-fire stalk and unknown distance range alongside Australian Army Soldiers with Support Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 1st Brigade, 1st Division, in preparation for Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 22-24, 2024. Marines and Sailors worked alongside their Australian Army counterparts to deliver long-range precision fires on selected targets from concealed positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)