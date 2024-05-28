U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Kye-Hwan discuss the commencement of the tenth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Seoul, Korea, June 2, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting shared international interests. This year's symposium will host senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 07:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925869
|VIRIN:
|240602-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110350220
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PALS 24: Social Media Intro, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
