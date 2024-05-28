PALS 24: Social Media Intro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Kye-Hwan discuss the commencement of the tenth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Seoul, Korea, June 2, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting shared international interests. This year's symposium will host senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)