    3rd MLR Minute: May 27 - June 1, 2024

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment and 4th Marine Brigade, conduct the third week of the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum across various locations in the Philippines, May 27-June 1, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 04:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 925867
    VIRIN: 240531-M-ST547-1001
    Filename: DOD_110350208
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: HI, US

    ACDC
    3d MarDiv
    FD2030
    3d MLR
    Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum
    MLR Minute

