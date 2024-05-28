U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment and 4th Marine Brigade, conduct the third week of the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum across various locations in the Philippines, May 27-June 1, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 04:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|925867
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-ST547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110350208
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MLR Minute: May 27 - June 1, 2024, by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT