JPMRC-X | Air Assault to Jungle Base (B-Roll)

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division execute an air assault maneuver as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 1 June 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 01:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925863
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-TO446-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110350101
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
