    JPMRC-X | Air Assault to Jungle Base (B-Roll)

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division execute an air assault maneuver as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 1 June 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 01:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925863
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-TO446-2001
    Filename: DOD_110350101
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC-X | Air Assault to Jungle Base (B-Roll), by SGT Samantha Aguridakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SK24;#Salaknib;#FreeAndOpenIndoPacific;#Lethality;#Readiness;#JPMRC

