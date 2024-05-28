Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Maj. Alex McMahan, the commander of the 49th Theater Gateway.
Description: Nine Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 49th Theater Gateway are honored during a deployment ceremony at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 1, 2024. These Soldiers will deploy to Kuwait for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The 49th TG will be tasked with conducting personnel accountability for servicemembers traveling within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
(Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 20:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925858
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-SR689-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110350087
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 49th Theater Gateway Deployment Ceremony, Commander A-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kuwait
LEAVE A COMMENT