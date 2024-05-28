Fireworks were held as the grand finally after five hours of concerts at the Picnic Concert of Freedom of Omaha Beach 1 June 2024 in Vierville-sur-Mer, France. This was one of many events set to celebrate the 80th D-Day Anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925856
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-PT551-2914
|Filename:
|DOD_110350060
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
This work, Fireworks at Picnic Concert of Freedom of Omaha Beach, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
