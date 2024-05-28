Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fireworks at Picnic Concert of Freedom of Omaha Beach

    VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Fireworks were held as the grand finally after five hours of concerts at the Picnic Concert of Freedom of Omaha Beach 1 June 2024 in Vierville-sur-Mer, France. This was one of many events set to celebrate the 80th D-Day Anniversary.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925856
    VIRIN: 240601-A-PT551-2914
    Filename: DOD_110350060
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR

    This work, Fireworks at Picnic Concert of Freedom of Omaha Beach, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #StrongerTogether #EverVigilant #D-Day80

