297th Regional Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony (B-Roll)

Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Ryan Weimer, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 297th Regional Support Group, relinquishes responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, the incoming command sergeant major, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2024. During his time in the position, Weimer was instrumental in integrating the 910th Engineer Support Company and the 297th Law Enforcement Detachment into the 297th RSG. (Alaska Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)