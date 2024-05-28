Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    297th Regional Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Maj. Ryan Weimer, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 297th Regional Support Group, relinquishes responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, the incoming command sergeant major, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2024. During his time in the position, Weimer was instrumental in integrating the 910th Engineer Support Company and the 297th Law Enforcement Detachment into the 297th RSG. (Alaska Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925855
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_110350049
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 297th Regional Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony (B-Roll), by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Camp Carroll
    JBER
    AKARNG
    297th RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT