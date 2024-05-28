Carentan Friendly Soccer-Football Match B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) played a friendly match of soccer and American football with the AJ Saint Hilaire Petitville club in Carentan, France on June 1, 2024. U.S. and Allied Forces, World War II Veterans and Distinguished Guests participate in 80th anniversary commemorative events in Normandy, France. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan. The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.



Interview with:

CPT John Norberto

S1, 2-44 ADA, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)