Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) played a friendly match of soccer and American football with the AJ Saint Hilaire Petitville club in Carentan, France on June 1, 2024. U.S. and Allied Forces, World War II Veterans and Distinguished Guests participate in 80th anniversary commemorative events in Normandy, France. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan. The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.
Interview with:
CPT John Norberto
S1, 2-44 ADA, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925853
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-KQ181-5498
|Filename:
|DOD_110350047
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carentan Friendly Soccer-Football Match B-roll, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
