Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carentan Friendly Soccer-Football Match B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) played a friendly match of soccer and American football with the AJ Saint Hilaire Petitville club in Carentan, France on June 1, 2024. U.S. and Allied Forces, World War II Veterans and Distinguished Guests participate in 80th anniversary commemorative events in Normandy, France. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan. The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.

    Interview with:
    CPT John Norberto
    S1, 2-44 ADA, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925853
    VIRIN: 240601-A-KQ181-5498
    Filename: DOD_110350047
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carentan Friendly Soccer-Football Match B-roll, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    101st Airborne Division
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    DDay
    Carentan
    DDay80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT