Coast Guard rescues 3 missing men off Steinhatchee

Coast Guard crews rescue three missing men, Saturday, after their 21-foot vessel became disabled due to an electrical issue 20 miles west of Steinhatchee, Florida, June 1, 2024. An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located the disabled vessel with all three men aboard around 1 p.m. The aircrew vectored in a Coast Guard Station Yankeetown boat crew who transported all three men, while a Good Samaritan towed the disabled vessel, to the Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)