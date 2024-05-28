Coast Guard rescues 3 missing men off Steinhatchee

Coast Guard crews rescue three missing men, Saturday, after their 21-foot vessel became disabled due to an electrical issue 20 miles west of Steinhatchee, Florida, June 1, 2024. An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located the disabled vessel with all three men aboard around 1 p.m. The aircrew vectored in a Coast Guard Station Yankeetown boat crew who transported all three men, while a Good Samaritan towed the disabled vessel, to the Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925852
|VIRIN:
|240601-G-G0107-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110350024
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|STEINHATCHEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
