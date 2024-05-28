Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 missing men off Steinhatchee

    STEINHATCHEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard crews rescue three missing men, Saturday, after their 21-foot vessel became disabled due to an electrical issue 20 miles west of Steinhatchee, Florida, June 1, 2024. An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located the disabled vessel with all three men aboard around 1 p.m. The aircrew vectored in a Coast Guard Station Yankeetown boat crew who transported all three men, while a Good Samaritan towed the disabled vessel, to the Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925852
    VIRIN: 240601-G-G0107-1003
    Filename: DOD_110350024
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: STEINHATCHEE, FL, US

    SAR
    USCG

