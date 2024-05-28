Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Angoville-au-Plain Medic Memorial Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANGOVILLE, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S and Allied Forces, World War II Veterans and Distinguished Guests attend the Angoville-au-Plain Memorial Ceremony in Angoville-au-Plain, France on June 1, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan. The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925849
    VIRIN: 240601-A-MJ406-2866
    PIN: 101
    Filename: DOD_110350006
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ANGOVILLE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Angoville-au-Plain Medic Memorial Ceremony, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    DDAY DDAY80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT