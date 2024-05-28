Coast Guard rescues diver 75 miles offshore Myrtle Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules airplane crew assisted in the rescue of a 35-year-old male diver 75 miles offshore Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 1, 2024. The diver drifted away from his vessel while diving, prompting his boat crew to activate their emergency GPS beacon to notify Coast Guard District Seven watch standards they needed assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)