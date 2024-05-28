SOCEUR and USASFC honors French resistance during a ceremony at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925841" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers, Airmen, and dignitaries gather to lay wreaths honoring French citizens who took part during World War II at the French Resistance Monument in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, June 1, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace.