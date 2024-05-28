Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues child, 7 adults 36 miles offshore Boca Grande

    BOCA GRANDE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues a child and seven adults after their 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande, Florida, June 1, 2024. The aircrew hoisted each individual from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Venice Municipal Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925836
    VIRIN: 240601-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_110349855
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: BOCA GRANDE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

