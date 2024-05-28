Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues diver 75 miles offshore Myrtle Beach

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew rescues a 35-year-old male diver 75 miles offshore Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 1, 2024. The diver drifted away from his vessel while diving, prompting his boat crew to activate their emergency GPS beacon to notify Coast Guard District Seven watch standards they needed assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925835
    VIRIN: 240601-G-G0107-1193
    Filename: DOD_110349853
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    South Carolina
    Coast Guard
    Myrtle Beach
    Air Station Savannah
    Missing Diver

