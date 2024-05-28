Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ballad of the Green Beret

    SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Soldiers sing Ballad of the Green Beret in formation during a ceremony honoring the French Resistance at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 1, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925834
    VIRIN: 240601-A-PE777-1022
    Filename: DOD_110349852
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, FR

    This work, Ballad of the Green Beret, by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII80inEurope

