    Operation Jedburgh remembrance

    FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    This is a video honoring the service and sacrifice of the initial Jedburgh teams who met up with the French Resistance in 1944. These men are the predecessors of Special Operations.
    U.S. military personnel and equipment will commemorate the 80th anniversary
    of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944,
    widely known as D-Day. Highlighting the Department of Defense's continued
    commitment to honor the historic significance of D-Day and the sacrifices
    made connects the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve during WWII to
    NATO strength and unity today. Overall, participating service members from
    approximately 25 units will take part in more than 100 commemorative events
    from May 30 to June 10, in approximately 40 French communities throughout
    the Normandy region -- including a bilateral ceremony at Normandy American
    Cemetery on June 6, and a commemorative airborne operation on June 9.
    This event will also include Allied countries like France, the United Kingdom,
    the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Germany.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925833
    VIRIN: 240601-A-PE777-7684
    Filename: DOD_110349798
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FR

    WWII80inEurope

