Operation Jedburgh remembrance

This is a video honoring the service and sacrifice of the initial Jedburgh teams who met up with the French Resistance in 1944. These men are the predecessors of Special Operations.

U.S. military personnel and equipment will commemorate the 80th anniversary

of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944,

widely known as D-Day. Highlighting the Department of Defense's continued

commitment to honor the historic significance of D-Day and the sacrifices

made connects the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve during WWII to

NATO strength and unity today. Overall, participating service members from

approximately 25 units will take part in more than 100 commemorative events

from May 30 to June 10, in approximately 40 French communities throughout

the Normandy region -- including a bilateral ceremony at Normandy American

Cemetery on June 6, and a commemorative airborne operation on June 9.

This event will also include Allied countries like France, the United Kingdom,

the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Germany.