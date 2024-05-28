Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French Resistance social media reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A social media reel highlighting the French Resistance Monument in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 1, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925832
    VIRIN: 240601-A-PE777-7385
    Filename: DOD_110349792
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONT, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Resistance social media reel, by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII80inEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT