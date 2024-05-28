U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 20-25, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad and fire team range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Destiny Rising by FormantX.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 07:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925821
|VIRIN:
|240601-M-IP954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110349622
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in Exercise Predators Walk, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
