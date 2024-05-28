MRF-D 24.3: Echo Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in Exercise Predators Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in Exercise Predators Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 20-25, 2024. During Predators Walk, Marines were able to conduct a live-fire squad and fire team range further developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed at the small unit level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)



This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Destiny Rising by FormantX.