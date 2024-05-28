Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cannons Arrive at Omaha Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA BEACH, FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 529th Military Police Company welcome the arrival of their cannons 1 June 2024 on Omaha Beach, France. These cannons are in preparation for the 80th D-Day Anniversary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 06:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925819
    VIRIN: 240531-A-PT551-3824
    Filename: DOD_110349606
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: OMAHA BEACH, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannons Arrive at Omaha Beach, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #StrongerTogether #EverVigilant #D-Day80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT