Soldiers assigned to 529th Military Police Company welcome the arrival of their cannons 1 June 2024 on Omaha Beach, France. These cannons are in preparation for the 80th D-Day Anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 06:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925819
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-PT551-3824
|Filename:
|DOD_110349606
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cannons Arrive at Omaha Beach, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
