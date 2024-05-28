JPMRC - X | U.S. and Philippines Army Soldiers commences Combined Arms Rehearsals to Kick Off Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable in the Philippines

Soldiers assigned to the 2-35th Infantry Battalion, 196th Infantry Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division conduct a Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 30 May 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S Army National Guard video bt Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger)
Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 02:46
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|925814
VIRIN:
|240530-Z-DJ450-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110349480
Length:
|00:01:15
Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
