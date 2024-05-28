Jennifer Sabas worked with U.S. Senator Inouye for more than 25 years in both Honolulu and Washington, D.C., serving as his Chief of Staff for more than a decade. Due to Sabas large contribution and commitment to the Army community in the Pacific, she was the recipient of the United States Army Pacific Mana O Ke Koa award at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii
The Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award is presented each year to individuals who have distinguished themselves by their unwavering support to Soldiers and their families.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 01:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925813
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-TS350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110349449
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MANA O KE KOA 2024, by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
