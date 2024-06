MANA O KE KOA 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jennifer Sabas worked with U.S. Senator Inouye for more than 25 years in both Honolulu and Washington, D.C., serving as his Chief of Staff for more than a decade. Due to Sabas large contribution and commitment to the Army community in the Pacific, she was the recipient of the United States Army Pacific Mana O Ke Koa award at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii

The Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award is presented each year to individuals who have distinguished themselves by their unwavering support to Soldiers and their families.