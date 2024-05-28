Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MANA O KE KOA 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Jennifer Sabas worked with U.S. Senator Inouye for more than 25 years in both Honolulu and Washington, D.C., serving as his Chief of Staff for more than a decade. Due to Sabas large contribution and commitment to the Army community in the Pacific, she was the recipient of the United States Army Pacific Mana O Ke Koa award at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii
    The Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award is presented each year to individuals who have distinguished themselves by their unwavering support to Soldiers and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 01:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925813
    VIRIN: 240531-A-TS350-1001
    Filename: DOD_110349449
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MANA O KE KOA 2024, by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC #MANAOKEKOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT