3rd LCT participates in AIMC class with Philippine Marines

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, participate in an Advanced Infantry Marine Course during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, May 29, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 02:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925812
|VIRIN:
|240529-M-MI096-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110349434
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|PAREDES AIR STATION, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
