    3rd LCT participates in AIMC class with Philippine Marines

    PAREDES AIR STATION, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, participate in an Advanced Infantry Marine Course during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, May 29, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925812
    VIRIN: 240529-M-MI096-2001
    Filename: DOD_110349434
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: PAREDES AIR STATION, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT participates in AIMC class with Philippine Marines, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACDC
    PMC
    AIMC
    3rd MLR
    3rd LCT
    Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum

