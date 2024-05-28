Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Speaks at Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue

    SINGAPORE

    05.31.2024

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks in Singapore at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue, the Asian defense summit. Austin is also slated to meet with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other senior officials.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 23:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 925810
    Filename: DOD_110349411
    Length: 00:57:25
    Location: SG

