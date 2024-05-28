Austin Speaks at Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks in Singapore at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue, the Asian defense summit. Austin is also slated to meet with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other senior officials.
