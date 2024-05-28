Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: Combat Engineers Build and Breach Obstacles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, clear simulated obstacles with soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during a combat engineering subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)