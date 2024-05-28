Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: Combat Engineers Build and Breach Obstacles

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, clear simulated obstacles with soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during a combat engineering subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 22:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925808
    VIRIN: 240531-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110349394
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY

    15th MEU, Tiger Strike 24, BLT 1/5, usmcnews, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th BDE (Para)

