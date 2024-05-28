We stand just under one day from the commencement of the 4th iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise, marking its inaugural occurrence in the Philippines.. This iteration will enable and assist the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Army in building Combat Training Center locations within the Philippines.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 20:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925805
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-TP864-1365
|Filename:
|DOD_110349327
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, One day until JPMRC-X, by SPC Benjamin Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT