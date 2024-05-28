One day until JPMRC-X

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We stand just under one day from the commencement of the 4th iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise, marking its inaugural occurrence in the Philippines.. This iteration will enable and assist the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Army in building Combat Training Center locations within the Philippines.



The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.