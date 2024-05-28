Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Engineer Dive Detachment Community Day Event Reel

    PHILIPPINES

    05.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army divers with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command partner with the Armed Forces Philippines for a port clearance operation in Basco, Philippines, May 25, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Davis)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 20:13
    Location: PH

