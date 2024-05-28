Balikatan 24: Shoulder-to-Shoulder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Philippine and U.S. armed forces participate in Exercise Balikatan 24 in the Philippines, April 22 to May 12, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: ORCHESTRAL DETERMINED INVESTIGATION performed by FineTune Music and EMOTIONAL CINEMATIC performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com.