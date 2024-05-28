7th Engineer Dive Detachment Community Day Event B-Roll

U.S. Army divers with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, partner with the Armed Forces Philippines for a port clearance operation in Basco, Philippines, May 25, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Davis)
|05.25.2024
|05.31.2024 20:05
|B-Roll
|925799
|240525-A-JL197-1318
|DOD_110349300
|00:02:56
|PH
|3
|3
