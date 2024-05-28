B-Roll of Paraguayan President Santiago Peña’s visit to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters in Doral, Fla., May 31, 2024. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson and Department of Defense leaders to discuss regional security and the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Video by Clay Beach, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925794
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-GW628-9153
|Filename:
|DOD_110349191
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, President Santiago Pena Visits General Richardson at US Southern Command, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
