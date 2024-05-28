Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th SFS outlines airshow guidelines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brayden Brunner, 49th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, outlines the prohibited items for the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 17:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925789
    VIRIN: 240527-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_110349108
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th SFS outlines airshow guidelines, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Holloman AFB
    Legacy of Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT