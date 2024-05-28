Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saint-Mere-Eglise D Day 80 celebrations and festivities.

    FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    United States Soldiers and French Civilians Celebrate D Day 80 in Saint-Mere-Eglise France.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925785
    VIRIN: 240531-A-FR327-5779
    Filename: DOD_110348942
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FR

    TAGS

    :“StrongerTogether”
    “BeAllYouCanBe”
    “WWII80inEurope”

