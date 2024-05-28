Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: HQ Bn. holds change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew D. Lundgren, the outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, relinquishes command to Lt Col. Gavin K. Reed during the battalion's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 31, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability of command from Lundgren to Reed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925781
    VIRIN: 240531-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110348839
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: HQ Bn. holds change of command ceremony, by LCpl Logan Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    USMC
    Blue Diamond
    Marines
    change of command
    1st MarDiv

