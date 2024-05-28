B-Roll: HQ Bn. holds change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew D. Lundgren, the outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, relinquishes command to Lt Col. Gavin K. Reed during the battalion's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 31, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability of command from Lundgren to Reed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)