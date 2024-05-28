B-Roll: HQ Bn. holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew D. Lundgren, the outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, relinquishes command to Lt Col. Gavin K. Reed during the battalion's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 31, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability of command from Lundgren to Reed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)
|05.31.2024
|05.31.2024 16:29
|B-Roll
|925781
|240531-M-OL443-1001
|DOD_110348839
|00:02:26
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|0
|0
