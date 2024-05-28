Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldier, National Guardsman both share dedication to rugby

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Capriotti, the Current Operations Battle Captain for Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., talked about his rugby experiences and recent tenure as head coach of the Tampa Bay Krewe Women's Rugby team based out of Tampa, Fla. Furthermore, Florida Army National Guard Sgt. Alissa Sharrock, a motor transport operator assigned to the 160th Transportation Company out of Crystal River, Fla., expressed her passion for rugby and triumphs and accomplishments while playing as a member of the TBK Women's Rugby team.

    Both Capriotti and Sharrock have also shared kindred sentiments of how rugby enriched their personal lives and military careers.

    The Tampa Bay Krewe won the finals in the Women's Division II National Championship in Round Rock, Texas, May 19, 2024.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925780
    VIRIN: 240518-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110348791
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ROUND ROCK, TX, US
    Hometown: CRYSTAL RIVER, FL, US
    Hometown: PINELLAS PARK, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldier, National Guardsman both share dedication to rugby, by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rugby
    U.S. Army Reserve
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Florida Army National Guard
    dual pursuits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT