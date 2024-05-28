Army Reserve Soldier, National Guardsman both share dedication to rugby

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925780" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Capriotti, the Current Operations Battle Captain for Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., talked about his rugby experiences and recent tenure as head coach of the Tampa Bay Krewe Women's Rugby team based out of Tampa, Fla. Furthermore, Florida Army National Guard Sgt. Alissa Sharrock, a motor transport operator assigned to the 160th Transportation Company out of Crystal River, Fla., expressed her passion for rugby and triumphs and accomplishments while playing as a member of the TBK Women's Rugby team.



Both Capriotti and Sharrock have also shared kindred sentiments of how rugby enriched their personal lives and military careers.



The Tampa Bay Krewe won the finals in the Women's Division II National Championship in Round Rock, Texas, May 19, 2024.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)